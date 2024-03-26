With the latest update of Xbox Cloud Gaming for members of the insider program the mouse and keyboard support in select games. Currently only Xbox users or users of the XBox application on PC and those of the Edge and Chrome browsers can use it. Of course, it's easier to test it on PC, where mouse and keyboard are standard.
Currently supported games
Let's see thelist of supported games:
- Fortnite – Browser only
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Sea of Thieves
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Atomic Heart – Known Issues: There is difficulty switching between gamepad, mouse and keyboard while the game is streaming
- Sniper Elite 5
- Deep Rock Galactic
- High on Life
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War
- Gears Tactics
- Repentance
- Doom 64
- Age of Empires 2
Microsoft He also specified that some games may show controller-related user interface elements even when using a mouse and keyboard. Things should settle down as you start interacting with the different control method.
For those who have been playing for browserto take advantage of the novelty, the games will have to be put in full screen mode.
