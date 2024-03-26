With the latest update of Xbox Cloud Gaming for members of the insider program the mouse and keyboard support in select games. Currently only Xbox users or users of the XBox application on PC and those of the Edge and Chrome browsers can use it. Of course, it's easier to test it on PC, where mouse and keyboard are standard.

Currently supported games

Halo: Infinite is among the supported games

Let's see thelist of supported games:

Fortnite – Browser only

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of ​​Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart – Known Issues: There is difficulty switching between gamepad, mouse and keyboard while the game is streaming

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Repentance

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

Microsoft He also specified that some games may show controller-related user interface elements even when using a mouse and keyboard. Things should settle down as you start interacting with the different control method.

For those who have been playing for browserto take advantage of the novelty, the games will have to be put in full screen mode.