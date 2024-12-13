The German handball champion SC Magdeburg will have to do without runner Oscar Bergendahl, 29, for a long time. The Swedish international suffered an injury to his left ankle in the home game against VfL Gummersbach (37:28) last Wednesday and will be out for at least three months. “This new injury hits us very hard, especially after the recent loss of Omar. We now have to wait for the further results,” said managing director Marc-Henrik Schmedt. Key player Omar Ingi Magnusson also recently injured his ankle and will also be missing from coach Bennet Wiegert’s team for months. For Bergendahl, who has been playing for the SCM since 2023, the injury probably also means the end of the World Cup in Croatia, Denmark and Norway in January.