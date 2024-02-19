More than 200 militants attended this afternoon in Santiago to the first event of the Galician PP after the electoral victory on Sunday, in which Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Alfonso Rueda participated to read the results. “Thank you, Galicia, for being more Galicia than ever,” cried the national president of the party, “Galicia spoke more clearly than usual because it had to be done. He realized what was happening and spoke with forceful and clear clarity.” Feijóo has dedicated his intervention to explaining his vision of why the PP won again with an absolute majority in the community, this time with Alfonso Rueda as a candidate: “Galicia decided to continue being Galicia and sent an essential message to the rest of Spain”.

More information

That message, he explained, is that “there must be lands without fractures, without instability and without adventures.” “People realized that the PP is not a party against anyone, that it does not put ideology above anyone's interests and that it does not distinguish between good and bad Galicians,” he described. And then he sent warnings to Pedro Sánchez: “We win because we govern for everyone and because we always tell the truth, we can be more or less right but we do not lie. There is a government that lied before, during and after the electoral campaign,” he said, referring to the general elections. “We,” Feijóo countered, “govern with humility and respect,” and “five consecutive majorities do not occur anywhere in Europe.” For the popular leader, “the PSOE is entering political irrelevance.”

Feijóo has acknowledged that he was aware that a bad result in these elections would have been used to “judge” him and also the importance of supporting Rueda as president, not as heir: “We needed a day like this to write history,” “We needed Rueda to win with an absolute majority.” “He Falcon“In these elections, he never failed Sánchez,” he joked about what these Galician elections in Moncloa and Ferraz mattered. “Now Alfonso Rueda is not only a man with a v, he is a baron with a b of the Popular Party in Spain,” concluded his predecessor as president of the Xunta. “A great transition has been made in the PP of Galicia, and the transitions are not easy; “They are very difficult,” he said.

“For me there is no better way to celebrate these two years as president of the PP than by celebrating Alfonso Rueda's absolute majority,” he said. To then defend that the PP candidate has revalidated the position with “honor.” “We have won against the traps, the mud, against those who wanted this to be a leadership plebiscite. The Government wanted to make these elections an electoral problem for the PP,” he criticized, but “Sanchez's party crashed and the government parties, Mrs. Díaz, etc., I don't know where they are except in absolute irrelevance.” The public burst into applause the moment Feijóo named Yolanda Díaz and Sumar's poor result.

“Who has seen and who sees the socialist party is entering into political irrelevance,” Feijóo assured. Galicia, according to him, has given the “recipe.” “It has shown Spain that if we concentrate the vote on the PP we stop the independence movement and corner Sanchismo,” he defended, “we are capable of defeating Sanchismo and all its terminals.” “Our friend Besteiro, may he rest in peace politically, began to say, Feijóo is not coming, but I was here,” recalled the president of the PP: “I have participated in all the events that have been sent to me, I think about forty,” has calculated.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Before Feijóo's turn, Alfonso Rueda dedicated almost his entire speech at the event held at the San Lázaro hotel in Santiago to thanking the militancy, his team and the voters. The newly elected president of the Xunta has assured that he is going to “start working from day one” to “earn the trust of the Galicians.” He also had words, specifically, for Mariano Rajoy, who did not attend the meeting, and for Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “There are people who add wherever they go and others who subtract anywhere,” he commented in reference to the head of the national Executive and the terrible result of Besteiro's PSOE, “Galicia has put a stop to Sánchez.”

“We neither want nor are we going to admit blackmail,” Rueda later warned, “we want equality for Galicia, understanding to achieve things; we want responsibility; “We want dignity for Galicia and for Pedro Sánchez and nationalisms to understand it.” “Galicia, which has so much meaningparticipated like never before and voted as always,” celebrated the president of the Galician PP.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_