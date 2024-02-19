It requires some investment, but then you have an M2 that is really thick.

If BMW finally presents an M model with a normal grille again, it is still not good. The new M2 also turned out to be a polarizing car. However, the design can still be 'saved', as we concluded earlier. What this car needs is a thick body kit. Then the LEGO design suddenly comes into its own a lot better.

A lot can go wrong when designing a body kit, but at Vorsteiner they know what they are doing. This American tuner has designed a body kit that fits very nicely with the design. In fact, we even dare to say that the design is improving.

The rear wheel arches are simply standard, because they have already been greatly extended from the factory. Vorsteiner has therefore only adjusted the front wheel arches. The kit also consists of a hood with extra air intakes, a splitter, a diffuser and a ducktail. You can also opt for a separate spoiler, but we would know.

Vorsteiner also has an extensive range of rims for the new BMW M2. Here in the photos you see the Flow Forged VFX-002 rims, which are still relatively cheap. But you can make it as crazy as you want, including very expensive three-piece rims.

The parts can be ordered immediately in the Vorsteiner webshop, so we can also tell you what all this should cost. The body kit itself – which consists entirely of carbon – will cost you €16,399, excluding shipping and assembly.

Would you like an additional set of Vorsteiner rims? Then you will spend at least €2,542, but if you want you can also spend €18,550 on a set of three-piece forged rims. All this is on top of the starting price, which is €121,484 in the Netherlands.

