Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: showdown with Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore at Beijing Express

Beijing Express 2023 offers a fiery fifth stage (every Thursday on Sky at 21.15 and in streaming on NOW, and always available on demand): having reached the final finish line in Sibu, in Malaysian BorneoThe Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore – tease yourself conductors Costantino Della Gherdardesca and Enzo Micciobut also fromhost of the episode Victoria Cabello – they could have sort of showdown with the newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta.

Both couples compete with a very strong spirit of competition, but while Joe and Andrea seem to want to throw water on the fire, Federica and Matteo minimize in a more sarcastic way…

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta vs Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore at Beijing Express 2023.

Video (Credit – "Images courtesy of Sky").

Beijing Express, record TV ratings in the fifth episode which sees the triumph of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta

Episode full of tension and surprises (with victory of the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta), which corresponds to a TV audience record for Beijing Express. The new episode of the Sky Original production created by Banijay Italia, yesterday on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand, recorded 458,000 average viewers with a 2.1% share and over 924,000 contacts, best result of the season: a figure that grows by +7% compared to last week and +6% compared to the homologous episode of the previous season. On social networks, with almost 106 thousand social interactions and over 134 thousand total interactions (+8% and +17% respectively compared to the last edition), it was the most commented content of prime-time and the official hashtag #BeijingExpress was, during entire airing, in first place in the Italian Trending Topic ranking, then remaining on the podium throughout the night until Friday morning (Sources: Talkwalker SCR; Trends24.in). The week is confirmed to be framed also with the data of the previous episode in the seven days: the average viewers are 1 million 267 thousand (with 2.1 million unique contacts), up by +22% compared to the previous edition, marking a new absolute record for the Sky show.

Beijing Express 2023, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta win the fifth episode

First the Newlyweds (Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta) at the finish line of the fifth episode of Beijing Express, seconds i Hounds (the new couple formed by Victoria Cabello and Enzo Miccio), followed by all the others at risk of elimination. Federica and Matteo chose Joe and Andrea, but the black envelope hid inside the verdict of the non-eliminatory bet and therefore the Italian Americans can regularly return to the race.

credit "Images courtesy of Sky"



