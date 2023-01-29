Another day, another PS Plus leak, and it looks like OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead: The Game, and Mafia Definitive Edition are on the way for PS Essential subscribers.

All four are playable on PS4 consoles, while OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Evil Dead: The Game are optimized for PS5, too.

As is usually the case, the news comes via our old pal Billbil-kun who has been reliably leaking the PS Plus freebie line-up via a French forum for months now.

They state that the games will be available from 7th February to 6th March inclusively, and warn that Mafia DE may be substituted in some territories. As yet, however, we don’t know where or with what.

PREMIERE February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC) 🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)

🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4) ⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th *Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023

There’s still time to grab January 2023’s line-up, by the way. It includes Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – which is set to get a sequel, Jedi Survivor, in March, of course – while Bethesda’s online-focused RPG Fallout 76 joins PS Plus Essential (it’s already in the PlayStation Plus Extra tier).

Finally, Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ’s acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, also hit the PS Plus Essential line-up in January.