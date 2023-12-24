In the old house on the main street, a woman sits in an armchair and switches off the television. She puts the remote control on the table where three TV guides are stacked. And if she were to turn to the right at that moment and look out the window, she would see the bright lights of one of the gravel trucks on the street, which she will later talk about when asked what is happening in her home village has changed.

It's already getting dark outside in Gönningen, a Swabian community with 3,913 people, two churches, a seed trading museum and a supermarket where you can't pay by card. And then there is the old house on the main street where Klara Geiger, the woman in the armchair, is sitting on this Tuesday before Christmas, looking out of the window of her living room and saying in a halting voice: “I was born here, and I stayed here.”