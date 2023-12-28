On December 24, thousands of families gathered with their loved ones to celebrate Christmas. Some of them included in their celebration all the members who belong to it, such as their pets. and people who help them at home; but there were those who decided to be the exception.

Through “X”, formerly Twitter, the user @jainapereyra, director of “Discurseros”, reported alleged abuse suffered by a domestic worker by their bosses in a well-known plaza in Polanco in CDMX.

“Today happened at Palacio de Hierro Polanco. A family brought their “slave”. They sit down to snack. She stopped, as she befits service people. Without food, of course. The deal is obvious in the photos,” she wrote.

Through a series of photographs, the woman expressed that while the family was tasting their food, the employee was standing next to the woman, a girl and a man, who were sitting at a bar in the shopping center.

In addition to this, in another of the photographs, The woman is seen carrying bags in the shopping center, while they walked through the square.

According to a CONAPRED article, “In Mexico, 2.3 million people, equivalent to the total population of Tabasco, are dedicated to domestic work.”and nine out of ten are women, who workers have historically been the object of structural discrimination.”

As expected, the photographs began to go viral on social networks, causing anger and indignation among several netizens who did not hesitate to attack the family, whose identity is currently unknown.

But that was not all, they also exploded against Jaina for having referred to the woman as a 'slave' in her complaint.



“I work at private events in a residential area and let me tell you that there are people who, the more money they have, the worse they treat you,” “Tell me where you are, I'll give you a job,” “You don't deserve to be treated that way,” reads some of the comments.

