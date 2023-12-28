starfield had a positive start. After years of waiting, Bethesda's latest work finally reached players' hands in the middle of the year. However, it seems that the honeymoon phase has come to an end, as In recent days we have seen how the reputation of this installment has worsened, at least on Steam.

During the last month, Strafield received 7,607 new reviews on Steam, of which, only 29% of these are positive. The rest of the public opinions are completely negative, pointing out that the game has a terrible performance, and some have even commented that this is one of the biggest disappointments of the year, something that could surprise more than one person.

At its launch, starfield managed to bring together more than 230 thousand people at the same time on Steamthus breaking a record set by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at the time. Likewise, we must not forget that the initial reception was mainly positive. While a couple of issues were mentioned, none were big enough to ruin the experience for the general public.

However, something changed substantially in the last month, as The public is no longer happy with Bethesda's work. This is what a user commented about it:

“I wouldn't recommend this game for $70. I would recommend waiting until the game is fully released with all of its DLC *on* *sale* to purchase it. For me there just wasn't enough to justify the price. It feels like a game that's only had a few years of development instead of seven and is a bit poorly put together.”

For his part, this is what another player commented:

“Starfield is a game that has an excess of nothing. An open-world RPG that is so packed with meaningless content that the seams begin to tear and empty calories spill out.”

For now, Bethesda has not made any type of statement related to the position it has starfield right now, and it probably won't. We can only wait and see how history will remember this installment. If the games of this study have something, it is the possibility of a second chance, as was the case with Fallout 76so there is no need to close this book. In related topics, new details are given about the next update of starfield. Likewise, the director of this game assures that the players do not know about the development.

Editor's Note:

starfield It's not a bad game, it just failed to live up to the public's high expectations. It's an experience entertaining enough to merit a space adventure, but nothing special, and that's not a bad thing. Nowadays it seems like everything has to be perfect, but there is always room for experiences that don't try to break the mold, but rather deliver something entertaining.

Via: Steam