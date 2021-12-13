It is already 2022 time for UNI-Virtuosi. The English team announced today the formation with which it will face next season and it will be a rookie like Jack Doohan and a driver already familiar with the series like Marino Sato to take the places vacated by Gunayu Zhou and Felipe Drugovich.

The Australian driver, fresh from his first contact with the category in the two rounds of Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, is undoubtedly the most important news.

Doohan, in fact, managed to shine in Formula 3 this season by competing for the title until the last round in Sochi with Dennis Hauger.

After the adventure with the Trident team in the third category, the driver of the Red Bull nursery immediately made a good impression in Formula 2 with the colors of MP Motorsport, obtaining the fifth place in Sprint Race 2 as best result.

In Abu Dhabi Doohan then amazed in qualifying by managing to hit the second time behind the champion of the category Oscar Piastri but then thwarted this result in the Feature Race when he hit the block already during the first lap.

Jack Doohan, MP Motorsport, Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The potential to be one of the protagonists of next season, however, has been glimpsed and the agreement with a top-level team like UNI-Virtuosi places the Australian as one of the drivers to keep an eye on.

“I am thrilled to join UNI-Virtuosi for 2022. I am looking forward to working with the team in post-season testing,” said Doohan.

The other driver announced by the team, Marino Sato, certainly did not shine in the two years spent in Formula 2 with the Trident team in which he managed to collect only two points.

For the Japanese, who in 2020 had the opportunity to try the AlphaTauri in the Abu Dhabi rookie tests, the next season will be a season where he will have to confirm what he showed in Euroformula Open in 2019 when he won the title.

“It is a privilege to join a team capable of fighting for the championship. I have to thank everyone who made this possible and trusted me. I can’t wait for next season to start ”.