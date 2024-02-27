Matteo Togninalli, a 47-year-old from Lombardy, is the head of the track engineers. With his stature he towers over the pit wall of the Cavallino and is a figure that certainly does not go unnoticed. Graduated in mechanics from the Polytechnic of Milan, Matteo joined the FIAT Research Center in 2003 where he found the path that opened the doors of the Scuderia to him.

He started at Remote Garage, then became a vehicle driver and performance manager. Since 2015 he has directed the technical staff on the track. Right, so ask him for a point on the three days of testing in Bahrain before the opening race…

“In the test we focused on mapping and understanding the new car, with particular focus on the aspects of handling and race pace. The tire specification has not changed compared to 2023 so less emphasis was placed on analyzing and understanding the tires and we focused more on the car as a whole.”

Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“Although the time of the sessions was reduced due to interruptions due to problems with the track manholes, we collected the data we wanted and covered the mileage we had set ourselves as an objective, which was very important for us to also consolidate some aspects related to the 'reliability”.

The SF-24 felt like it responded well to adjustments…

“Obviously the work of understanding and optimizing a new single-seater is not limited to the three days of testing, which are clearly not enough, but we were still able to get a first overall picture. The correlation with simulations and simulator, as well as with the wind tunnel, was found to be sufficiently good, and this is obviously a positive aspect.”

The indications, therefore, were positive: last year's problems seem to have been resolved…

“We found what we expected on the track after the virtual sessions carried out with both drivers, both in absolute and relative terms compared to 2023 and we also validated the car's response to the different changes and options. This aspect is fundamental to be able to use the various tools that help us optimize the package and for future developments. In terms of feedback from the drivers, the car was good in terms of handling and solidity in varying conditions, which was one of the objectives we had set ourselves and we believe it can help us especially in terms of race pace and tire management.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What can Cavallino fans expect from the red team in the first race weekend?

“From what we saw at the tests it is very complex to get a clear picture, each team has a different approach in terms of fuel load, tire use and general approach to working on the track. Furthermore, the Bahrain circuit is characterized by rather significant variations in track conditions (temperature, wind) during the day with effects on lap times that are anything but negligible, so laps obtained at different times are not entirely comparable”.

“In general I expect a situation not too different from that at the end of the 2023 season, with the reigning champions having shown excellent potential, like our direct rivals from last year. I don't think it's appropriate to define a real order yet, but the gaps between one team and another will probably be reduced to a few tenths.”

Ferrari SF-24, detail of the front suspension Photo by: Giorgio Piola

What aspect could make the difference at the start of the championship?

“At the start of the season the fundamental variables are understanding the car and reliability. We are at the beginning so whoever has done a better job of understanding the use of the single-seater well and has a clear idea of ​​how to extract the potential can have an advantage.”

“The further we progress in the season the more this aspect will tend to level out and the differences will translate into differences in pure potential. The aspects linked to reliability will similarly be understood and strengthened thanks to the mileage which will gradually increase, so at the beginning of the season everyone is more exposed. Bahrain is also characterized by changes in environmental conditions, in particular the temperature of the asphalt and the wind, which have quite an impact on the performance and balance of the car, so the ability to follow and adapt to them will be fundamental. Thinking about Saturday, however, the Bahrain Grand Prix presents a rather high tire degradation (compared to the seasonal average) so tire management will be a key point for race pace.”