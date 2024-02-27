House Speaker Johnson: We are working to prevent a shutdown

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced his intention to prevent a government shutdown, which could occur as early as March 1, reports RIA News.

“We intend to prevent a shutdown, we are working on it,” he said before a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

It was previously reported that Biden will meet with congressional leaders to promote a compromise to pass government appropriations bills to avoid a government shutdown.

On February 26, the US Congress was unable to agree on preventing a shutdown, which threatens to temporarily stop the work of the ministries responsible for traffic and social assistance in the country. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also announced the impending government shutdown. He spoke of the threat of a “malicious and unnecessary government shutdown caused by the extreme wing of the Republican Party.”

House Republicans had previously warned of a federal government shutdown amid a lack of resolution to continue funding it.