It is days like this that rekindle a debate that began four years ago. How much is Red Bull and how much Max Verstappen behind exploits like the one seen today in Suzuka? Or (alternative question) is Sergio Perez up to the task of driving a Red Bull? The combination on the number 1 car was confirmed to be absolutely in line with what was seen up until Monza; indeed, the margin that Verstappen put between himself and his closest rivals (Oscar Piastri, 0″581 behind) was also confirmed higher than the already rosy forecasts. To find something similar in Suzuka you have to go back twenty years.

The first indication of the confidence of Verstappen and the Red Bull garage emerged from the choice of sets of tires brought in qualifying, only three sets of softs (thus saving an extra set of mediums ahead of the race) against the four of all the opponents .

Max should have been the driver with only one ‘run’ available in Q3, but instead he was the only one (along with the McLarens) to arrive in the final round with two sets of softs available. Thanks to a Q2 in which, on used tyres, he was second overall (beaten only by Leclerc) thanks to a faster time than that achieved by Perez on new tyres. All on one of the toughest tracks on tires in the entire world championship.

If Red Bull were only the sister car (Perez’s number 11) we would be commenting on a single-seater crippled by the TD18 which is within four tenths of the surprising McLaren. Much has been said about a team that directs its technical development in the direction of its first drive, but given certain margins it is also necessary to consider the possibility of being in the presence of a formidable driver, which we certainly do not discover today, capable of surprising and express himself at a level that has been all his own in recent years.

“Singapore? Did we race in Singapore? – Max joked after qualifying – I really enjoyed driving today, the configuration of this track suits our car perfectly. We are back to normal.”

The scenario that Verstappen defines as ‘normal’ involves his absolute dominance, and that is what is expected in the 53 laps scheduled for tomorrow. As on many other occasions seen during this season, Max’s most difficult task tomorrow will be the start, or rather the distance that separates him from the braking section of Turn 1. If he takes the lead the script is already written, otherwise there will be a show not to be missed at least in the first laps, or at most in the first of the three scheduled race stints.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Perez, who arrived in qualifying with four sets of softs, paid for a more difficult Q2 than expected which forced him to use two sets of new tyres.

“I think that second position was within reach today – admitted ‘Checo’ – unfortunately Q2 didn’t start well and it cost me a set of tires which put me at a disadvantage compared to the two McLarens. Let’s look ahead, I admit that we are strong in the race pace, we have seen good tire degradation and we hope to be able to finish the race with a one-two, it would be an excellent way to seal the Constructors’ championship. But I will have to overtake the McLarens, they are very strong in the first sector, it won’t be easy. Max? I think we saw the difference he is making here, his lap was fantastic and you just have to compliment him.”