Figure skaters Medvedeva and Tuktamysheva showed photos in swimsuits by the pool

Russian figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva showed photos in swimsuits. The photo appeared on Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) Medvedeva.

In the photo, 23-year-old Medvedeva and 26-year-old Tuktamysheva pose at the edge of the pool in burgundy swimsuits. “Enjoy your steam,” the skater captioned the photo. Her colleague called them bath cats.

Medvedeva is a two-time world and European champion. At the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, the figure skater won two silver medals – in the team competition and in the individual competition. She retired from acting and runs her own YouTube channel.

Tuktamysheva is the 2015 world and European champion. At the second world championship in her career, where the athlete went in 2021, she became a silver medalist. At the moment, the skater has no plans to end her sports career.