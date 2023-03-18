The most exclusive lots in new buildings in Moscow are penthouses. Such real estate often has premises and options that are not available in ordinary apartments: from panoramic terraces to a real fireplace, Anna Radzhabova, director of the elite real estate department at Metrium Premium, told Izvestia on March 18.

“Penthouses are exclusive objects, which often serve as the “visiting cards” of projects, emphasizing their prestige. The exclusivity of penthouses is evidenced by the extremely small volume of supply: now they account for less than 0.3% of the total number of apartments and apartments of all segments exhibited in the primary market of old Moscow,” she said.

As the expert noted, penthouses are often very expensive and spacious lots.

Currently, their average area is 229.1 sq. m, and the average price is 1.4 million rubles per 1 sq. m, Radjabova added.

According to Metrium analysts, in the first quarter of 2023, 202 such lots were presented in 44 business class, premium and elite segment projects. The most affordable penthouse (30.9 million rubles) is 104 times cheaper than the most expensive (3.2 billion rubles).

According to Irina Dzyuba, Deputy General Director of MR Group, business and premium class penthouses are cheaper than elite ones, but are often commensurate in terms of key characteristics, including area and breathtaking views from the windows.

Dmitry Golev, commercial director of Optima Development, specified that two-level penthouses are in demand among premium real estate clients.

“Such lots open up ample opportunities for individual zoning of space. Often, penthouses have their own private terraces, where you can organize lounge areas and greenhouses. In addition, such housing opens up a wide scope for the implementation of original design ideas,” he added.

Penthouses in elite residential projects are always a special product, said Ekaterina Fonareva, commercial director of KR Properties. She cited as an example the penthouse of one of the houses under construction, where the ceiling height will reach 4.7 m.

On March 12, analysts from the Bon Ton company told Izvestiya that the most expensive district in terms of the cost of new business-class buildings in the capital was SZAO, where the weighted average price of 1 sq. m. m for the month increased by 5% – up to 485.2 thousand rubles (+16.5% per year), and the cost of the lot amounted to 34.4 million rubles (+17.2% per year). CAO occupies the second position: 1 sq. m costs 481.1 thousand rubles (+6.1% per month, + 21.2% per year), and the average price of an apartment is 34.2 million rubles (+3.6% per month, + 5.6% in a year).