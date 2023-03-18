NAIROBI, Kenya — Hannah Wanjiru suffered from dizziness and headaches for years. After half a dozen expensive trips to the doctor, she was finally diagnosed with high blood pressure. It took two more years—and a few blackouts—before she started taking medication. By then, her husband, David Kimani, had been going from doctor to doctor and ended up with a diagnosis of diabetes, another condition the couple knew nothing about..

A short distance from his apartment in the Kenyan capital, there is a public hospital where HIV and tuberculosis treatment is offered free of charge. Billboards advertising free HIV prevention services line the streets of her low-income neighborhood.

There is no such program for high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, or chronic respiratory conditions. Health systems in Kenya and much of sub-Saharan Africa—and the international donations that finance them—are heavily edged to the treatment of communicable diseases such as HIV and malaria.

The medicines and supplies that Wanjiru, 44, and Kimani, 49, need to manage their conditions cost $60 a month, a huge chunk of their small convenience store’s revenue. Both do not take their medicines in the months when their four children’s school fees are due.

Success in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and other deadly infectious diseases has helped countries in sub-Saharan Africa make remarkable gains in healthy life expectancy over the past two decades — 10 more years, the biggest improvement in the world, The World Health Organization recently reported.

“But this was offset by the dramatic rise in hypertension, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases and the lack of health services that address these ills,” the agency said. He warned that the increase in life expectancy could be erased before the end of the next decade.

Non-communicable diseases now account for half of Kenya’s hospital bed occupancy and more than a third of deaths. Rates are similar in the rest of the sub saharan africaand people in this region are affected at younger ages than in other parts of the world.

A fraction of Kenya’s health budget is spent on non-communicable diseases — 11 percent in 2017-18, the most recent figures in the government’s strategic plan — and those funds go mostly toward expensive curative services like radiation in cancer clinics and kidney dialysis centers.

“But people come in with cancers that are already Stage 4, with very little chance of survival, because they can’t be diagnosed,” said Gershim Asiki, a research scientist at Stephanie Nolen.

Asiki speculated that the government had been slow to implement screening and diagnostic programs because there was no way it could respond to the magnitude of the problem.

“If you test, you will have to choose cases that are treatable,” he said. “But do we have the resources to treat them?”

The Kenyan government has been slow to update policies to discourage them. And all three industries have powerful lobby organizations focused on stalling legislation, like a tax on sugary drinks. Kenya is a major tobacco producer and the industry reminds the government of the jobs it creates, Dr. Asiki said.

By: Stephanie Nolen