The former surfskate world champion, the Portuguese Mariana

Rocha She reported in the last few hours that they have tried to blackmail her with some fake nude photographs of her, made with artificial intelligence (AI).

“I have been through emotional hell recently and I would like to share my story because I believe there are more victims like me who suffer from this new type of harassment,” she said.

Rocha, 26, in a message on his Instagram account. She explained that on November 17 received several of those snapshots from a “strange” phone number.

The fake nudes “were generated by artificial intelligence and I have to say it. “I swear they look real”lamented the surfer and skater, who pointed out that They asked him for 5,000 euros and that he had until yesterday, November 29, to do so.

“I didn’t do it,” Rocha stressed. “He told me he was going to send the photos to my family, friends, sponsors and hotel clients, but the most terrifying thing about these hackers is that they can access everything. I lost a lot of money“.

The athlete accompanied her message on Instagram with a screenshot of the chat she had with her stalker, as well as a photo of her at sea. She has also published a screenshot of an article from the American newspaper The New York Times about the increase in fake nudes generated by AI that are ruining the lives of teenagers and a website where the user can download applications to generate these types of photographs.

Rocha noted that he would have a lot to say about how everything has evolved: “Today I saw the dark side of this scary world. I have lost a lot of money, There are going to be photos of me circulating online and the most sinister thing is that it is happening to many people, so be careful“he warned.

The young woman, who was world surfskate champion in 2017, complained that “these damn hackers” are destroying lives and dreams, although she assured that she is still alive.

“Just as I think that Artificial Intelligence has good points, it is chilling where we are heading,” said the athlete, who called on the world’s rulers to do something about it, because, she warned, it is going somewhere ” very, very scary.”

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

