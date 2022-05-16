Tomorrow the team of Red Devils of Toluca will be receiving a visit from the German team Bayer Leverkusen. Both squads will measure strength on the field of the Nemesio Díez Stadium due to the 100 years of the Aspirins in Mexico, and what better place than the old ‘Bombonera’ for the celebration.
Day: tuesday may 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Nemesio Diez
Transmission: Channel 9, TUDN and VIX
Devils Tribune: $250
General: $300
Preferential: $500
Boxes: $600
High Scarlet Zone: $600
VINE: $1,000
*This match is included for Clausura 2022 Season Ticket Holders; Likewise, children over 2 years old pay a ticket.
*When entering the stadium you must respect the hygiene and safety protocols.
The team of Toluca will be playing his last game with the full squad, the same one that participated in Clausura 2022. It is expected that in this game men of the stature of Alexis Canelo, Diego Rigonato, Ian González and Oscar Vanegas, will say goodbye to the choricero fans, after not enter into the technician’s plans and after his bad step in the contest that closed.
For its part, the Aspirin squad arrived in Mexico last Sunday and today they trained at La Cantera university, to travel first thing tomorrow morning to reconnoiter the Toluca field.
A full house is expected, since, until the time of writing this note, the tickets were sold at 80% percent, this despite the bad step that those from the State of Mexico are going through.
