Despite having critics against it, over time, “And where are the blondes?”, the 2004 film starring Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans has gained a large number of followers.

Over the years, the topic of conversation has been to see the premiere of “White Chicks 2″, so at the time Terry Crews was asked if he was willing to play his character again and he said yes.

Now, there is someone who apparently brings the Wilson sisters back to life is not convinced, that is Marlon Wayans, who played Marcus Anthony Copeland II / Tiffany Wilson.

And Where Are the Blondes was one of the most popular movies of 2004. Photo: Composite/Columbia Pictures

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Wayans discussed his career and his most popular movies. When it was his turn to talk about “And where are the blondes?” and the request made by his fans on social networks to record a sequel, he said the following:

“The movie almost killed us. There were hours of makeup, then 14 to record. Shawn and I only had two hours of sleep in 65 days. Makeup movies? Until they learn to do it digitally or with special effects, but no thanks now. That’s a lot of work. A lot of people say to me: why don’t they do ‘And where are the blondes 2?’ and I tell them: No! you guys do it, I’m doing other movies”.

Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who also wrote the film, led the cast of “White Chicks” as Marcus and Kevin, respectively. They were joined in the cast by Jaime King, Busy Philipps, Jennifer Carpenter, Terry Crews, Jessica Cauffiel, John Heard, Frankie Faison, Lochlyn Munro and Rochelle Aytes.

In 2004, the film hit theaters to largely negative reviews, but turned out to be a box office success, grossing over $113 million against its $37 million budget.