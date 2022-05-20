Contact between president De Laurentiis and Carnevali: the tip costs 40-45 million. As an alternative like Chelsea’s Broja, now on loan at Southampton
Naples calls Sassuolo. And it also becomes a signal to understand Victor Osimhen’s English future. The president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke by telephone with Giovanni Carnevali, managing director of Sassuolo. The two are not new to chatting about the market, so much so that the top Neapolitan manager has always stressed that Sassuolo is a “beautiful and expensive shop”.
