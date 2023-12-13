Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 08:05



At the doors of the COP28 plenary session, the heads of delegation take their seats to accept or not the latest Global Stocktake proposal presented by Sultan Al-Yáber, president of the climate summit that has been held since the 30th in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). “It is historic,” Dan Jørgensen, Danish minister of climate change and appointed by the Emirati presidency as one of the co-facilitators of the text on the GST, noted at the entrance.