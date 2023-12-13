Naples, thrilling Champions League round of 16 draw

Napoli celebrates: 2-0 against Braga and qualification for the Champions League round of 16. The Italian champions finish second and will therefore have a complicated draw, but it was almost impossible to think of winning the group, dominated by Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid (although, it must be underlined that the Neapolitan team, despite losing, caused difficulties the blancos in both matches).

Who could emerge from the Nyon ballot box in the next round? Let's see Napoli's possible opponents.

Napoli, Champions League round of 16 draw: Real Sociedad dream. But how many nightmares for Osimhen and his companions

The worst nightmare for Napoli ahead of the Champions League round of 16 draw? Manchester City Guardiola's European champions are the team to avoid at all costs.

But it wouldn't be much better if it were to come out Bayern Monaco champion of Germany or a Spanish one between Barcelona And Atletico Madrid (both are not yet certain of winning the group, but barring any twists and turns they will).

Watch out forArsenal of Arteta (someone who studied atUniversity by Guardiola graduating with 110 cum laude): the Gunners are confirming themselves at high levels again this season and are second in the Premier League, one point behind Liverpool.

If the PSG should not beat the Borussia Dortmundfacing the Bundesliga vice-champion team could be an 'acceptable' draw.

However, in first place in the dreams of Napoli fans is the Real Sociedad who won the group against Inter: a treacherous team at home (the Nerazzurri risked losing in the Basque Country and Lautaro equalized in the 87th minute after a difficult match for Inzaghi's team), but well within Napoli's reach.

