Ethel Pozo turned a deaf ear to the latest statements by Melissa Paredes in the Women in command program. The model gave an exclusive interview to the Latina program after being away from the screens for a long time.

However, Pozo has not let this ruin his vacation, so this Monday he continued to publish on his Instagram account how well he enjoys with his family in Colorado, United States.

“Because we deserve it, we are here with some coffee”, the figure of América TV is heard saying in one of his stories.

The photos and videos of the presenter’s tastes and the surprising landscapes of the foreign country are details that cannot be missing in the networks of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.

“The best moment of the day, hot chocolate with marshmallows, and look at the view,” said the driver excitedly.

What did Melissa Paredes say about Ethel Pozo?

During an exclusive interview with Melissa Paredes For Women in command, the model told her truth after the ampay she starred in with her current partner Anthony Aranda. The actress also contradicted what was said by Ethel Pozo, who said at the time that the former Miss Peru left the leadership of America today on her own.

“Something that is taken from you overnight simply for making a mistake like everyone else can. That hurt me, “he said. Walls obviously moved.