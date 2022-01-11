Less than a month after the release of Spider-Man: no way home, the news of one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they keep dating. This is thanks to its protagonists, who offer different interviews with all the freedom, since before they could not.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire disguised their appearance to infiltrate the public at the premiere of Spiderman: no way home. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Among the best-kept secrets was the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the first two versions of Spider-Man, in Spider-Man: No Road Home. Finally, the great unknown was resolved on the launch day of the Marvel movie: the three Peter Parker interpreters at last together as part of the multiverse.

YOU CAN SEE: No way home, online premiere: where and how to watch Spider-Man 3 via streaming?

The one who best dodged all the questions from the media was the talented Andrew Garfield, the recent winner of best male actor of the Golden Globe 2022 for the Netflix film Tick, tick … Boom!

Andrew Garfield wins his first Golden Globe for best actor in a musical. Photo: Golden Globes

However, after considering that a reasonable time has passed and having seen Spider-Man: no way home, Andrew Garfiel is offered various statements. The last thing that surprised us is that the actor assured that Tom Holland was jealous of him, but why is this?

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange 2: Tom Cruise looks like Iron Man in fan art poster

“ Tom was jealous because I have little zippers on my suit Thanks to them, I can get my hands off very easily, ”Garfield explained referring to Tom Holland, who had to use his nose to manipulate his cell phone because his clothing prevented him from using his hands easily.

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together for the first time, before the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Composition / GQ Magazine

We well know that the costumes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are very similar, when giving life to Spiderman; however, there is always something small that differentiates suits, be it for the designs, cuts, comfort and more.

‘Spider-Man: no way home’: final trailer