Ethel Pozofamous television host, became the center of attention after openly expressing her emotions about a significant event in the life of her eldest daughter, Doménica, and demonstrated the close relationship she maintains with her heirs.

What did Ethel Pozo say about her eldest daughter?

In a recent episode of her life, Gisela Valcárcel's daughter, Ethel Pozo, shared with her fans the reason for her tears: her eldest daughter's last first day of school. This event moved the presenter and she reflected through her Instagram stories.

“Today I got emotional, I shed my little tears because it was the first last day of classes for 'Dome'. Can you believe it? She arrived in fifth grade and I said: 'It can't be! Right now I've taken her to the nest.' “, expressed Ethel Pozo through her Instagram account. This relief reflects the inevitable passage of time and how it affects families. In that sense, she shared a message of appreciation for time with loved ones: “Take advantage of time with your children, value what we have, not what we don't have, don't fight with anyone, always have positive thoughts.”

Why did Ethel Pozo get emotional at Christmas?

Ethel Pozotelevision presenter and daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, shared the painful memory of the last Christmas she spent with her aunt Martha, who died of cancer in 2020. The 'Señito' sister was in very poor health and her family was aware that perhaps it would be the last time they would all celebrate together. “They are all pretty, but, if I think about it, my aunt was already very sick with cancer. “We knew she could be the last, but we traveled there to see her,” commented

Likewise, he highlighted that the most valuable thing on these dates is family and advised his followers to enjoy their loved ones: “Having your loved ones with you is the most important thing. The important thing is to be together, to be as a family and, of course, if your loved ones are sick, hug them.”

Ethel Pozo and her admiration for her mother Gisela Valcárcel

Ethel Pozo He has demonstrated his talent and charisma in various programs. However, she does not forget that her greatest inspiration and support is her mother, Gisela Valcárcel, one of the most emblematic figures of the small screen. Ethel has expressed on several occasions the admiration she feels for Gisela, who has taught her to be a strong, independent and supportive woman. Furthermore, she has highlighted the love and union that exists between them, despite the difficulties and challenges they have faced.

In a recent interview with Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel, Ethel Pozo shared some anecdotes from her life together with Gisela Valcárcel. She recalled that her mother had to sacrifice many moments to support her family, such as not being very present during the school years of her only daughter. “When she was born and throughout her youth, she was humble, poor. Then, my mother had to raise a family, it was different. She tells me: 'I couldn't experience motherhood because I didn't have the means.'”

