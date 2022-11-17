She was not silent. Ethel Pozo was very clear in explaining why she decided to attend the party for the premiere of the second season of “Maricucha”.

The presence of the driver “America Today” It caught the attention of the public and the other hosts of the program because Pozo is not part of the cast of actors in the series and the celebration was only for the team working on the novel.

What did Ethel Pozo say?

Edson Davila He took the opportunity to joke with the daughter of the “Señorito” on the subject and remind her that she went to the party when it was not her turn to attend.

“Did they invite you? Or were you toxic? He started by saying ‘Giselo’. Given this, Janet Barboza He lashed out at him by assuring that his partner would have gone to the meeting to “take care” of her husband.

“Are you saying that Ethel went to ‘Maricucha’s’ party because she is marking her partner?” replied the popular ‘Rulitos’.

However, Pozo did not remain silent and clarified the situation by pointing out that she went to the party with her husband, Julian Alexanderfor the important job he has in the soap opera. “They invited me because my husband is the director”, declared the daughter of the ‘Señito’.

On the other hand, the presenter of “América hoy” stated that it seems important to her that couples celebrate their achievements together and that is why she decided to accompany the producer as well.