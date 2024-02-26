Since Spotify became popular, singles they are again singles. Now, furthermore, the singles, In addition to being catchy, they have to talk about the eloi (those hedonistic beings of the Wellsian future) and their heartbreaks, so that the morlock (subhumans without conscience, from the same pen) we have to dance while we crawl through the basement of the world. A nice way to put aside our problems to contemplate and give our opinion on those eloi richer, prettier, and more sophisticated.

I don't know if Dani Martín is rich. I guess it won't be bad for him. Joseph's mother, who must be walking around Benidorm enjoying a well-deserved retirement, is old enough to be the grandmother of Ester Expósito, a twenty-something muse to whom Dani Martín has dedicated a love song, let's see if the flute plays. I cannot join the furious criticism of my underground companions. I found it funny that these lyrics are full of local names from Cádiz. I watch a Judd Apatow movie here. The plot: a pop singer catch with a movie star who was born when he was already famous. He writes her a song to meet her at Carbones 13 (a famous place in Tarifa where this type of people go) just to verify that his beloved likes the zarriosa music that dethroned pop. She will fall in love with a gaga player (Rauw Alejandro, for example) and he, after several comical attempts, will realize that the young woman sees him as he would see, for example, Sara Montiel. Fun story that, unfortunately, I will not be able to witness. Because I am allergic to both the places in Tarifa and its residents. I just hope that by “the girls from Palmar” he means those who come from Palmar de Troya. It won't be like that. What is read between the lines in that song is not for us, the morlocks. The song (which is very good) will be danced by middle-aged ladies at neighborhood karaokes and town parties, dreaming that “why don't you look at me if I wrote it for us” is what Martín says to them. Those ladies, his audience, will never cross paths with Dani Martín, nor will their children with Ester Expósito. “The poor man returns to his poverty, the rich man returns to his wealth, and the lord heals his masses,” Serrat sang, finishing off “Let's go down the hill, up on my street, the party is over.”

