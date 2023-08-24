Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 8:30 p.m.



Updated 10:00 p.m.

Sumar and PSOE will make it possible for Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya to each have their own parliamentary group in the Congress of Deputies in this legislature.

Despite the fact that neither of these two formations meet the regulatory requirements, Yolanda Díaz’s coalition reported in the morning that it will transfer two of its elected deputies in Barcelona and Girona to ERC, while the PSOE will do the same with Junts in Barcelona and Tarragona. Once the parliamentary groups are constituted, the deputies will return to the ranks of PSOE and Sumar.

In the 23-J elections, in which the PSC was once again, fifteen years later, the force with the most votes with 19 seats, ERC and Junts won seven seats each, but did not exceed 15% in two of the provinces where they presented themselves.

A movement that is part of the conversations of the left-wing bloc with the Catalan pro-independence parties whose support is vital if Pedro Sánchez wants to be sworn in as president again. The ratification of this agreement will be formalized on Monday at the Congress Table, the governing body of the chamber, where the PSOE and Sumar have the majority.

Why is it important to have your own group? The parties that end up in the mixed group have to distribute equally the quotas for questions and interpellations to the Government or the presentation of proposals in plenary sessions. But the difference is also economic. Each group received in the previous legislature a fixed allowance of 364,160 euros per year (30,346 per month) and a variable, depending on the number of representatives, which amounted to 1,746 euros per month for each deputy.