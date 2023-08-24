Exactly two months after the «march of justice» on Moscow by its militiamen, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s challenge to the Kremlin has reached its epilogue. The ex-convict turned billionaire, hero of Russia for the battles in Ukraine and then rebelled against the power of Vladimir Putindied when the private jet he was traveling on crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk during WWII

«Shot down by Russian flak», according to the Telegram channel near the Wagner Gray Zone. «The head of the Wagner group, a hero of Russia and a true patriot, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia. But even in Hell he will be the best! Glory to Russia!», reads on Gray Zone. The military commander of the Wagner lost his life with him, Dmitry UtkinRosaviatsia, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, confirmed.

The path of the Wagner jet where Prigozhin was traveling: suddenly disappears from radar





The first international reaction came from Joe Biden, who immediately pointed the finger at the Kremlin: «I’m not surprised – said the American president -. There isn’t much going on in Russia that Putin isn’t behind. But I don’t know much about it.” No doubts even from Kiev: “Obviously Putin forgives no one,” the presidential adviser wrote in X Mykhailo Podolyak. To then add that «the demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to the Russian elites in view of the 2024 elections. Attention! Disloyalty equals death.”

Russia, the crash of the jet on which the head of Wagner Prigozhin was traveling





The emergency services reported that on board the crashed plane – an Embraer Legacy 600 – there were 10 people, 7 passengers and 3 crew members. None would have survived. In a second moment the same emergency services, cited by the Ria Novosti agency, made it known that only 8 lifeless bodies had been recovered. The news fueled doubts, accompanied by Gray Zone’s announcement that another plane belonging to Prigozhin himself was flying over the region at the time, and had then landed at an airport near Moscow without sustaining any damage. Therefore, the hypothesis that the head of Wagner was on this second aircraft could not be excluded. But then came the confirmation of his death.

The burning wreckage of the plane in which the head of Wagner Prigozhin was traveling





The plane that Prigozhin was actually on, disappeared from radar yesterday at 18.20 local time (17.20 in Italy), crashed in the Tver region, near the village of Kuzhenkino. Gray Zone has released a video in which the jet can be seen falling vertically while dense smoke is released from the cockpit. In the blue sky we notice another puff of white smoke, which according to the same source would have been produced by the impact of one or more anti-aircraft projectiles against the aircraft. «Before the plane crashed, local residents heard two bursts of characteristic air defensesand that is confirmed by the contrails in the sky in one of the videosas well as from the words of direct eyewitnesses,” writes Gray Zone.

The latest video of Prigozhin, the head of Wagner in Africa: “Let’s make Russia even greater”





The last images of Prigozhin date back to three days ago, when Gray Zone had always released a video in which the head of Wagner claimed to be in Africa, where his militiamen were “conducting reconnaissance and research activities to make Russia even greater on every continent”. Prigozhin had added that the Wagner Group was continuing to “carry out the tasks assigned”. Today, however, the state agency RIA Novosti confirmed that General Serghei Surovikin was removed from the command of the Russian aerospace forces, after rumors had circulated in the last two months, never confirmed, of his torpedoing and even of an arrest for an alleged support for the attempted Wagner mutiny.

