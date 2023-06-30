Next Sunday, July 2, the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca will live moments full of emotion and adrenaline, because in the sky they will be able to enjoy hundreds of drones that will overcome different obstacles on a track. This is the third race of the season, the ‘Endurance Cup 2023’, which is part of the prestigious national drone racing championship.

The event that will take place in the Sena Veredeja Bojacá de Chía, managed to bring together the 12 best pilots in the country and a renowned international pilot, and with They will handle racing drones with great skill, in order to demonstrate all their skill in controlling these unmanned aerial vehicles.



Drone racing is a new and technological sport that combines speed, skill and technology. Photo: Colombian Drone Racing League

It is important to note that the organizers of the event opted to provide access to a broader audience, because on this occasion, The race will be broadcast on the streaming channel of the Colombian Drone Racing League.

Thus, for several hours, viewers will be able to enjoy the action in real time, and Witness the incredible maneuvers and breakneck speed of the drones as they traverse the circuit.

Latin American Drone Racing Championship

According to the League, the race that will take place the following Sunday is not only an outstanding event at the national level, but also serves as a preamble to the Latin American Drone Racing Championship, to be held in Colombia in February 2024.

“The Colombian Drone Racing League is proud to organize this regional championship that will bring together the best pilots from all over Latin America,” the League said in a statement.

What is drone racing?

Drone racing is classified as a sport that today is innovative and technological, as it combines speed, skill and technology.



Also, it is considered one of the sports of the future, it has gained great popularity all over the world. The racing drones fly at high speeds and avoid obstacles designed on a circuit specially created to test the skills of the pilots.

“We invite all technology and air sports enthusiasts to join us and witness this incredible event that promises to be a unique experience in the world of drone racing in Colombia,” added the League.

For more information on the Endurance Cup and other competitions of the Colombian Drone Racing League, visit www.ligacolombianadroneracing.com. There you will find details about the event, the participating drivers and the exciting trajectory of this ever-evolving discipline.

ELTIEMPO.COM

