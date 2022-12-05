This December 9th, the long-awaited film will be released globally on Apple TV+ “Emancipation”which marks the return to the cinema of actor Will Smith.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and also starring Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa and Gilbert Owuor, among others, the film tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery and that relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family, he must evade cold-blooded hunters and navigate the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana in search of freedom.

YOU CAN SEE Will Smith: “That my team is not penalized for my actions”

The tape is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Battered Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, which first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. An image, known as “The Whipped Back”, showing Peter’s bare back Scarred by the lashes of its slaveholders, it ultimately contributed to increasing public opposition to slavery.

Will Smith in a scene from the film (Photo: Courtesy Apple Tv +)

Emancipation, arrives in the midst of good reviews that catapult Will Smith and affirm that it is one of his best performances. In addition, the feature film marks the return of the actor since that time he returned the Oscar at the last gala, after hitting the presenter Chris Rock.