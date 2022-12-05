photo: Simon Palfrader© editorial use only

The importer of Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi and Piaggio in the Benelux is looking for a Marketing & Sales topper.

Maybe 2023 is the year in which you take a nice step towards a new job. There is now an interesting vacancy open at Piaggio Vespa Benelux.

What will you do as a Product Specialist?

The Parts & Accessories department falls under the Aftersales department of the Benelux head office in Breda. The Product Specialist Parts & Accessories is an important part of this team. Your daily activities include the following matters

• You are the pivot between manufacturers, internal organization and the motorcycle and scooter dealers in the Benelux network. You complete this by clear communication of assortment, price and promotion related information. You always have a healthy business case as a starting point for both manufacturer and dealer organization;

• As a product genius you are the point of contact for all questions and providing advice and support to the dealer organization;

• You keep a close eye on the performance of your product groups at all times. This means that you closely monitor the range and pricing in order to provide the right input during budget discussions.

• Together with the dealer organization you monitor local sales targets for Parts & Accessories and you make plans.

• Provide support to the marketing department and sales team in the rollout of campaigns and new products.

Working with Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi?

Working at Piaggio Vespa BV (importer of Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi in the Benelux) means being part of a leading company where you are given the space to develop yourself and where getting the best out of every employee is central. This not only gives you a lot of satisfaction, but also:

A career within an international global concern;

An excellent salary, 31.5 days off on an annual basis, a non-contributory pension;

The possibility of obtaining a very attractive performance bonus;

Flexibility in working hours and home working options.

A position where you are both active in the heart of the organization in Breda and at dealers in the Benelux!

Within Piaggio Vespa BV you experience ‘the best of both worlds’. This gives you plenty of room for your own input in a compact and enterprising team and you get all the benefits of working for a powerful global player.

Who is the right candidate for this position?

Piaggio Vespa Benelux is looking for a new colleague who has a proactive attitude. Who is commercial (market-oriented), but above all also works in a structured way.

In addition, a suitable candidate for this position ideally also has the following characteristics:

MBO + / HBO work / thinking level in combination with experience in a similar role and of course affinity with motorcycles and / or scooters;

To be characterized as analytically strong, innovative, creative and enterprising.

Strong coordination and administrative skills combined with a hands-on mentality;

Collaborative personality, who dares to take responsibility;

Living within a travelable distance of Breda and a good knowledge of the Dutch and English language;

A solid knowledge of Microsoft Office (particularly Excel).

The work takes place at the office of Piaggio Vespa Benelux at the Minervum in Breda.

Interested? Do you want to know more about this feature?

If you would like to know more about this feature, please contact van der Wijngaart & partners. Apply directly through it Contact Form. Or ask your questions via tel: 0162-466732 or e-mail: [email protected]

