Ciudad Juarez.- Antonio de Jesús SL, alias “El Mamarras”, was linked to a criminal process by a Control Judge for the qualified homicide of a man; the events occurred on October 26, 2019 in the Anáhuac neighborhood of this city.

The victim was identified as Luis Carlos TM, who died from head trauma inside a home on Moris Street in the aforementioned neighborhood.

Initially, the Public Prosecutor, assigned to the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life, requested a Control Judge to issue an arrest warrant against Jesús Antonio, which was executed on August 29 in the United States, thanks to the collaboration of the US Marshals Service and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

After the legal situation of the accused Antonio de Jesús SL was resolved, the judge imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention at the request of the social representation, and also granted a period of four months for the closure of the complementary investigation.

The accused will be deprived of his liberty in Cereso 3.

***In accordance with current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his or her responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).