From Thursday, September 5th, Daniel Sancho It is located in the only high security module of the Surat Thani prisonThe 30-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison in Thailand for the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

The prison where Sancho is being held is located in the south of Thailand and, apparently, the conditions are not the best. According to ‘EFE’, several reports from different human rights organizations would indicate that this prison would have a problem of overcrowding.

“It is about ten times more populated than Samui, with 4,730 male and 626 female prisoners, according to figures from the Department of Corrections,” the agency noted.

Similarly, the digital newspaper ‘Todo Alicante’ reported that Artur Segarra, another Spaniard sentenced to life imprisonment in the same prison, said that Sancho would face cells for about 20 to 24 inmates, 16 or 17 hours without food, only water and sleeping on the floor with three blankets.

In addition, ‘RTVE’ indicates that the prison has 10 departments: kitchen, confinement area, hospital area, area for high-profile prisoners, two general cell areas, high-security area, registration area, women’s section and the module for educational activities.

“According to the blog on the center’s website, Surat Thani has had drug trafficking problems in the pastwhich generated insecurity,” the media outlet added.

This prison, in addition to the previously mentioned capacity problems, would also have poorly ventilated community cells, poor quality food and water and corporal punishment, according to ‘RTVE’. All this would have been obtained from a report by the International Federation for Human Rights and the Union for Civil Liberty.

“Former inmates interviewed in the report say that in some facilities it is common for guards to use batons against prisoners or force them to wear shackles, among other punishments, for fighting or violating a rule,” he added.

Sancho’s arrival at Surat Thani prison

In addition, prison staff told EFE that the Spanish chef had problems due to the language barrier. Apparently, he asked if anyone knew English and the answer was negative. Therefore, he was unable to communicate with the staff.

Daniel Sancho has been in Surat Thani prison since August 30. He was in quarantine until today, September 5, and was unable to receive visitors or make video calls during that period of time.

“As of tomorrow, he can be visited and make video calls, although in a more restrictive manner than in the Samui prison, where he remained in provisional custody until August 7, 2023,” EFE clarified.

