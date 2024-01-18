Star Comics announces that with some of the new features of the first months of 2024 in participating comic shops, a StarKit with exclusive gadgets dedicated to the respective series.
The volumes in question will be X6 – CRUCISIX n. 1the brutal manga by Shiryu Nakatakeout January 30; CLASSROOM ALLA DRIFTING n. 1the masterpiece of Kazuo Umezzout January 30; KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 1out March 5; MARRIAGETOXIN n. 1out March 19.
THE STAR KITS ARRIVE IN COMIC BOOK SHOPS TO ACCOMPANY BIG NEWS FOR 2024
Four new titles will receive exclusive gadgets
The beginning of 2024 will be full of new titles for Star Comics, some of which will be accompanied by a special Star Kit. Each Star Kit will be delivered complimentary together with volume 1, directly at the time of purchase, and will include a shopper, a transparent PVC postcard, a poster And a bookmarkeach with exclusive illustrations dedicated to the respective series.
The protagonists of the initiative will be: X6 – CRUCISIX n. 1the brutal manga by Shiryu Nakatake that has become all the rage on TikTok, out on January 30th; CLASSROOM ALLA DRIFTING n. 1Kazuo Umezz's masterpiece, out on January 30th; KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 1the debut of the most adorable kaiju there is, out on March 5; MARRIAGETOXIN n. 1the explosive mix of action and romance of «Shonen Jump+», out on March 19.
The promotion will be valid only in participating comic shops while supplies last.
Continue to follow us on our official siteon Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Threads And Telegram to receive all the updates and don't forget to subscribe to ours newsletter!
Source: Star Comics
#Star #Comics #announces #Star #Kits #news
Leave a Reply