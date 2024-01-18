Star Comics announces that with some of the new features of the first months of 2024 in participating comic shops, a StarKit with exclusive gadgets dedicated to the respective series.

The volumes in question will be X6 – CRUCISIX n. 1the brutal manga by Shiryu Nakatakeout January 30; CLASSROOM ALLA DRIFTING n. 1the masterpiece of Kazuo Umezzout January 30; KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE n. 1out March 5; MARRIAGETOXIN n. 1out March 19.

Source: Star Comics