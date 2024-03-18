James Rodríguez is not having a good time in Brazil. His performance is not what everyone expected, despite the fact that in some sectors of journalism and São Paulo fans he has their support, in others it is quite the opposite.

Sao Paulo was eliminated from Paulista Championship 2024, the Novorizontinoa Brazilian soccer Serie B team, advanced, which is why several criticisms have been unleashed.

What is said

The 1-1 in regulation time forced the qualifier to be decided from penalties and there was Novorizontino. James played only 10 minutes and was not in the shootout.

They treated the coach, Thiago Carpini, with everything, they shouted “donkey”, but the fans feel that James Rodríguez has not been well, that his form is not the best and that he is lacking.

The fans not only picked on the coach, James was also the center of criticism. He came on in the 79th minute, but did not have much time to help his team.

It is obvious that not qualifying is a failure for São Paulo, for the coach and for the Colombian, who already sees that the fans are against him.

James did not appear on the list of collectors and the fans did not forgive him.

'Tricolor Gestão' He said: “Did you have little playing time? Yes. But nothing justifies that a World Cup player, who was already 10 at Real Madrid, does not have the personality to take a penalty. Making mistakes happens, only those who take risks make mistakes, but not even trying? PITY!”.

Gabriel Sá, one of the journalists who best knows the São Paulo club, also spoke out against the Colombian National Team midfielder.

“He entered the game late. The team created more with him. I understand the accusation of lack of confidence, but for me a guy of James' caliber needs to take a penalty in a decision. You've already made mistakes and he's part of the game. But I wouldn't hide James in the collections. Never,” said the communicator.

Carpini, at a press conference, spoke about James Rodríguez. “Regarding penalties, we have a report of what we worked on during the week with the percentage of each one, but on the day we also listen to the player's feedback, whether he is safe or not, and we have to take that into account. Also, whether the footballer is comfortable or not. (James did not ask not to hit). But others did speak out before to charge for a pitch, we waited for the athletes to speak out and we continued like this,” he said.

Players

Of course, that outraged the fans, who once sacrificed him on social networks.

“I didn't want to take away depth with Ferreira's departure. Erick would continue to provide that depth, with lightness. I would have liked to make the changes in the second half a little earlier, but I only had two more changes and I had to postpone them. Then I wanted more attack, with Michel playing on the wing. We finished the game with an offensive and capable team,” said the coach.

Lucas Moura was asked why James didn't and he was clear: “I think he didn't kick because he didn't want to. Without a doubt, if he had asked to kick, he would have done it. I don't know how he felt.”

The fans attacked the Cucuteño, they did not forgive him for not raising his hand to collect.