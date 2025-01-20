After each day, in Al final de la Palmera, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



01/20/2025



Updated at 11:34 a.m.





Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Palmeraspace to assess the current situation of Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editors of Seville. On this occasion, with Candela Vázquez, Jesús Sevillano and Alberto Fernández.

The second round begins for him Betis with a defeat at home against Deportivo Alavés. After 20 rounds, the green and white team is twelfth in the standings with 25 points. The lowest figure of the Manuel Pellegrini era at Betis and the fans’ anger has focused on the green and white board. Now, the Betic team focuses its attention on next Saturday’s match (2:00 p.m.) against the Mallorca in Son Moix corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey.

He Counterattack +Palm Tree is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.

