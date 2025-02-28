02/27/2025



Updated 02/28/2025 at 03: 11h.





In the battle to stay among the streaming platforms More popular, Netflix constantly renews its catalog with titles that have left their mark on the history of cinema. On this occasion, the company has op 12 Oscar Awards nominations And he took Five statuettesincluding ‘best film’. It is an epic feature film that marked a whole generation and now returns so that viewers can relive their history of honor, betrayal and revenge.

The film is, nothing more and less, than ‘Gladiator’, the well -known shell led by Ridley Scott that transports us to the Roman Empire in 180 of its protagonist is maximum tenth merido (Russell Crowe), a General of great prestige and loyalty unquestionable towards Emperor Marco Aurelio (Richard Harris). After a brilliant military campaign, the emperor entrusts him with an unexpected mission: return power to the Senate to restore the Republic. But the plans are truncated when comfortable (Joaquin Phoenix), the son of Marco Aurelio, Killer his father and usurps the throne.

Betrayed and convicted of death, Máximo manages to escape, although he cannot avoid The tragedy That falls on your family. Captured by slave traffickers, it is Sold to a gladiators coach (Oliver Reed) and forced to fight in the sand.

Over time, his courage and skills make him an idol of the masses and make his way to the Colosseum of Romewhere you will have the opportunity to face comfortable. The film, with its shocking staging and its narrative full of emotion, is still One of the most unforgettable stories of seventh art.









A mass phenomenon

Since its premiere in 2000, the film became a box office success. In Spain, more than 4 million people They went to the rooms to see her, achieving A collection exceeding 20 million euros. TO global levelsurpassed the 460 million dollarsconsolidating itself as one of the greatest hits of the cinema of the time. In the awards season, he shone with his own light in the 73rd edition of the Oscar Awards, where his 12 nominations They became 5 statuettes: ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’ (Ridley Scott), ‘Best Actor’ (Russell Crowe) and ‘Best cast actor’ (Joaquin Phoenix).

This recognition consolidated its status as a modern classic and reaffirmed its cultural impact. Now, more than two decades later, Netflix brings her back so that new generations discover or rediscover this masterpiece of cinema.