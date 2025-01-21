The group, which the Government vetoed the takeover bid, will manufacture railway material to cover its commitments with European operators
Talgo is finalizing a contract with the Hungarian group Magyar Vagon so that this manufacturer can help alleviate the situation that the Spanish company’s plants are going through. due to the accumulation of orders that has commitments for various railway operators…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Talgo #hires #Hungarian #group #Magyar #Vagon #alleviate #collapse #factories
Leave a Reply