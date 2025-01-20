Laporta distances himself from the accusation of fraud and alleges that he was denounced for his “notoriety”

Unpaid loan or scam? This is the question that hovers over the complaint against the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, accused by a family of having deceived them into investing 4.7 million that they had won in the Primitiva in a company, a bet that turned out to be unsuccessful. Before the judge, Laporta has distanced himself from the management of the money and has alleged that he has been denounced for his “notoriety”, according to legal sources.

This Monday, Laporta and two other defendants through whom the scam was allegedly hatched, a couple formed by a luxury car salesman and a Bankinter advisor, appeared before the 6th investigative court in Barcelona as investigated. denied any crime.

According to legal sources, Laporta has disassociated himself from the failed investments, since he has alleged that he did not manage the company of which he was a shareholder. The day-to-day work and decisions corresponded to his former trusted man at Barça, Joan Olivé, who was also investigated in the case.

The same sources have highlighted that in the case there is no document signed by Laporta and that not all the partners of the defendant company have been denounced.

The case was initially dismissed by the judge when he saw no crime, but the Barcelona Court ordered it to be reopened. The complainants won a total of 34 million euros in the Primitiva lottery. According to their story, after purchasing a luxury car, Lamborghini, the dealership’s salesperson put them in contact with their partner to invest part of the money obtained in the lottery.

It was then when, always according to the complainants, Laporta’s name appeared. The advisor first offered them to put about 2.4 million in the CSSB company for a period of 3 years at 6% annual interest. In total, five contracts worth 4.7 million euros were signed. However, when the contracts expired, almost none of the money invested was returned. Altogether, the family expected to collect 792,000 euros in interest, but they only received 84,000. The 4.7 million invested capital was not returned either.

At first, the investigating judge closed the case by ruling out any indication of a crime and considering that it was, at most, a “contractual breach” whose dispute should be resolved through civil and not criminal means. The family appealed the file and the Barcelona Court agreed and ordered statements from the defendants, including Laporta, to be taken.

When it came to claiming the money, the magistrates highlighted, the family found that the properties of the companies to which the money was lent “were encumbered with multiple charges that were not registered in the Property Registry.” Together with the “solvency of some personalities” linked to CSSB, that is, Joan Laporta, these properties generated the “confidence” for the family to invest, the judges noted.

Furthermore, the Barcelona Court warned that the five contracts under suspicion “are far from being the typical loan”, since in some it was “specifically” agreed that it was a reason for non-compliance not to allocate the amounts delivered to the acquisition of the shares in companies located abroad and related to the football team business.

According to legal sources, Laporta has explained that, with the investments, CSSB (based in Hong Kong of which he was a shareholder through the company Core Store) was seeking promotion to the first division of a Chinese team, something similar to what it attempted with the Reus. The adventure ended the same in Spain and China, that is, with business bankruptcy and debts for investors.

A judge charges Joan Laporta with fraud in an investment of a family that won the Primitiva

The defenses of the case allege that there was no deception of the investors, so there is no room to speak of a scam, but simply of a failed investment. With the statement of Laporta and the rest of the defendants, the case heads to the judge’s decision on whether to archive it, as happened last spring, or send it to trial.