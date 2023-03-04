If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

You have not even noticed and we have already planted ourselves in March. There are only a couple of weeks left for the arrival of spring, the perfect time to take advantage of and say goodbye to some seasonal products and welcome those who arrive. Our weekly menu is full of recipes with delicious foods, such as salmon Wellington with creamed spinach, cauliflower and Morbier cheese cream, roast red cabbage, mussels in vinaigrette or a tangerine glazed sponge cake.

Monday March 6

FIRST: SPREAD OF PEAS, YOGURT AND LEMON

If you have already passed the hummus and guacamole screens and you are looking for new horizons to spread, this cream of peas with yogurt, lemon and a touch of garlic could be the new protagonist of your snacks.

SECOND: ROAST BEEF WITH MASHED PARNISM AND CARROT AND MUSTARD SAUCE

One of the simplest preparations that can be made with veal, a puree with a sweet spot and a cheerful sauce to accompany it: you just have to decide what you drink and the equation is complete.

DESSERT: CHOCOLATE ROCKS WITH CREAM CHEESE

A tribute to Ferrero Rocher made with real chocolate and nuts, accompanied by a sweet cheese sauce. Those at the ambassador’s mansion are going to be green with envy.

Tuesday March 7

FIRST: CAULIFLOWER SOUP AND MORBIER CHEESE

Quick, simple and delicious: this is this all-terrain cream in which you can change the cauliflower for broccoli or introduce other cheeses without fear of failing.

SECOND: NOODLES WITH PEANUT SAUCE (SICHUAN LUMIEN)

The combination of salty, sour, creamy and sweet in this peanut sauce, added to the texture of the pasta that accompanies it, is as tasty as it is addictive.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday March 8

FIRST: ENDIVE CREAM WITH CARROT CHIPS

This spread takes endive out of old school and gives it a modern twist with crunchy carrot chips. To make it perfect, you have to pay attention to the two keys of the recipe.

SECOND: ROASTED LOMBARDA WITH CILANTRO MOJO AND DRIED TOMATOES

If you are looking for an alternative to the classic red cabbage stewed with raisins and pine nuts, try baking it until it is tender but not soft, browning it in the pan and finally dressing it with a fresh and tasty mojo sauce.

DESSERT: GLUTEN FREE MISO AND BLACK SESAME BISCUITS

Some very simple cookies for those who enjoy sweet with a salty touch, who can also eat celiac and gluten intolerant.

Thursday March 9

FIRST: SALAD OF CABBAGE, CELERIA AND PARNISM

Coleslaw isn’t that watery soup you get at fast food: make this version at home with celeriac and parsnip and you’ll discover its original freshness and crunch.

SECOND: WELLINGTON SALMON WITH CREAMED SPINACH

The Wellington sirloin was popular a few decades ago and stayed on many tables at Christmas. In this recipe we give it a twist and instead of meat, we use salmon and creamed spinach.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Friday March 10

FIRST: MUSSELS WITH DRIED TOMATO AND LEMON VINAIGRETTE

We once again pay homage to the humblest fruit of the sea: the mussel. This time we steamed it open and garnished with a citric sun-dried tomato and hazelnut vinaigrette, chives and a touch of spice.

SECOND: BEAN STEW WITH OLIVES

A stew in which the olives enhance the flavor of a good stir-fry and some spices, which you can prepare from scratch by cooking the legume yourself or shorten the times by using a canned version.

DESSERT: ICED POWDER

A very popular dessert in the Canary Islands that combines cookies, ice cream and the dry powdered meringue that gives it its name. You can buy it prepared in the supermarket, but the homemade version is much better.

Saturday March 11

MAIN DISH: STICKY RICE WITH CHARD

The combination of rice and chard is very typical of the Valencian Community, where it is called ‘arròs amb bledes’.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Sunday March 12

MAIN DISH: VEGETABLES IN COCOTTE WITH ALMONDS, PARSLEY AND LEMON

We copied a technique from Jamie Oliver to cook a whole cauliflower, rubbing it in with an herb and spice rub, and garnishing it with leeks and parsnips. And then we eat it all, of course.

DESSERT: MANDARIN GLAZED CAKE

Pastry and citrus go together very well. Don’t you get along so well with her? Show yourself that you can with this tangerine glazed cake.

the drink of the weekend

AVOCADO AND CHOCOLATE SHAKE

Although around here we associate it with salty dishes, the avocado is eaten in a sweet format halfway around the world, and its creamy texture is perfect for adding silkiness to smoothies and other drinks.

