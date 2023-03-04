Identity verification on platforms used to be a matter of trust and security

For more than a decade, the conventional wisdom has been that a social network needs to be free for its users to be successful. It is a 2 sided problem: Social networks need a critical mass of users to be of great value to anyone. And that user base has to be big enough to attract advertisers’ attention. Any kind of paywall gets in the way of the scale needed to build a revenue powerhouse like Facebook.

Elon Musk, as he often does, challenged this conventional wisdom when he blue-checked Twitter on a paid product. Verification was initially conceived as a confirmation of identity, the kind of little seal that makes a platform more trustworthy and secure. But it became an awkward marker of status for some of the worst people on the internet, and so it became an $8 SKU.

This change from a “Trust and Security“ for a consumer product, had the results that everyone predicted: a wave of fakes, brand hazard and others torts.

On February 15, the Musk-era Twitter said that only paying customers from $8 a month will be able to use SMS for 2-factor authentication, a basic layer of security often used by journalists, celebrities, authorities and others who fear being hacked. The company tried to explain this as a security issue. “we have seen 2-factor authentication based on phone number used by bad actors” –but apparently the threat is only for non-paying customers, as Twitter Blue subscribers can continue to use it forever. There will be other ways to use 2-factor authentication for Twitter, but are not available worldwide and are not risk-free.

Basic security features behind a paywall – not good. So it was even less encouraging to see the Facebook follow the lead of the Musk era on Twitter:

Paid Verification Meta tests for Instagram and Facebook are $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile. In an update on Instagram, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that a “Meta Verified” account will give users a verification badge, greater visibility across platforms, priority customer support, and much more. The feature is rolling out in Australia and New Zealand and will come to more countries “shortly”.

“This week we’re starting to launch Meta Verified – a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support”wrote Zuckerberg. “This new feature aims to increase authenticity and security in our services”.

On Facebook, Zuckerberg got involved with a few users throughout the change. “Call me crazy but I don’t think I should have to pay you guys to take down accounts impersonating me and scamming my followers. This really should just be part of the main product, the user shouldn’t have to pay for it. Clearly it is known by Meta that this is filling a need, why profit more from it?”

One user argues that “direct access to customer support is the real value, much more than the blue checkmark”. Zuckerberg says that “agree that this is a big part of the value”. And indeed, a Facebook customer service hotline is probably the most valuable part of the package here. But it’s not nice to see features like identity verification — the basics for running a trusted platform — put behind a paywall.

For Twitter, there’s a certain crazy sense to the change. Elon Musk burned down the company, from a cash flow perspective, and is desperate for all the user revenue it can generate. if 63% of your best advertisers abandon you, you pick up the dollar bills you see floating around. (Not many seem to be floating in Elon’s way).

Facebook, on the other hand, still has more than $30 billion per quarter in advertising revenue. But several headwinds, whether economical or of driven by Cupertinodemanded a “efficiency year“which includes fetching money from users as well.

We’re seeing an addendum to this old conventional wisdom about social media. You can’t charge most of your users, but you can charge some. Few would bother with a subscription product that offers additional features, ad-free browsingsay, or custom icons, like the old Twitter Blue. But it’s sad to see basic security features be placed behind a credit card charge.

