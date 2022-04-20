The Cartagena Local Police advanced this Wednesday towards the solution of one of the main problems it has suffered in recent years: the lack of middle managers. While the municipal government team prepares the process for the incorporation of some 50 new agents (twenty of them vacant) this year, which will allow an increase of 110 troops in this legislature, eighteen new sub-inspectors have already passed the training course organized the Autonomous Community. Thus, they will exercise their functions in different units with more preparation.

The course covered 120 to 140 hours and included subjects such as legislation, communication skills, command skills, coping techniques and conflict resolution. Yesterday, the policemen received their accreditation diplomas in the Security Park of Cartagena, headquarters of the School of the School of Public Security of the City Council.

They did so in an act in which twenty-eight agents from seven municipalities in the Region of Murcia obtained their awards. Among them there are two sub-inspectors from the town of La Unión, two from Lorca, two from Mula and one from Archena, as well as three inspectors from Alcantarilla, Bullas and Mula.

of seven municipalities



The act was chaired by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, who stressed that “the incorporation of the eighteen sub-inspectors represents a significant reinforcement of the police structure, to provide a better service to Cartagena, with a full staff and a renewed structure.”

He also recalled that at the end of the legislature the renewal of a third of the staff of this body will have been completed. He also thanked the work carried out during Holy Week, because “our local police officers are the eyes and hands of the rest of the services of our City Council.”

Arroyo was accompanied by the general director of Public Function of the Community, Carmen María Zamora; the councilors Juan Pedro Torralba and Esperanza Nieto, of Citizen and Personal Security respectively; and the director of Espac and former head of the Cartagena Local Police, Manuel Asensio. Police and political representatives from the different municipalities also attended, including the mayor of La Unión, Pedro López Milán.