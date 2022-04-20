Anime Onegai finally premiered in Mexico as the next big platform dedicated to anime and otaku culture. This service has several plans, buthow does it compare to Crunchyroll, the leader of the region? We analyze both and tell you Which one is better and which one should you hire?.

The idea of ​​Anime Onegai is to serve as an anime, manga and information platform for the anime community in Latin America. Its direct competition are Crunchyroll and Funimationtwo services that were merged under the agreement of AT&T and Sony for the purchase of the first.

The plans that Anime Onegai manages are the following:

Plan Zero : access to all subtitled content in SD quality with commercials, free of charge.

: access to all subtitled content in SD quality with commercials, free of charge. Migoto Plan : Subtitled and dubbed HD content, plus access to the Onegai channel. Price: $35.10 pesos per month .

: Subtitled and dubbed HD content, plus access to the Onegai channel. . Yoroshiku Plan : subtitled, dubbed content and the possibility of downloading to mobiles. Price $46.49 pesos per month; $464.90 pesos per year .

: subtitled, dubbed content and the possibility of downloading to mobiles. . Pla Go Go Nyami: All content on demand without advertising, HD quality, mobile downloads and the Onegai channel. Price: 55.73 pesos per month; 557.30 pesos per year.

For its part, Crunchryroll announced that the Funimation catalog will be gradually added to its platform, so a double subscription will not be required to enjoy both. The plans you currently have are:

Fan: No ads, unlimited access to the Crunchyroll catalogue, new episodes one hour after Japan, available on 1 device at the same time. Price: $99 pesos per month.

mega fan: No ads, unlimited access to Crunchyroll catalog, new episodes one hour after Japan, available on 4 devices at the same time, downloads for offline content. Price: $125 pesos per month; $1250 pesos per year.

The Catalog of Anime Onegai vs Crunchyroll

The substantial differences of both services are found in the catalog and that is where they differ. While Crunchyroll is a platform dedicated to current affairs and the great anime franchises, thanks to its agreements with Aniplex, Sony and all the big entertainment houses in Japan.

On the other hand, Anime Onegai intends to be more of a content platform that has not been able to be experienced within the regionas well as one that favors the Latino audience that prefers dubbing over the original with subtitles.

Likewise, there are no recent titles within Anime Onegai and its platform is powered by anime from a few years ago, or cult franchises within the otaku nicheWhat Hokuto no Ken, mazinkaiser and Ecchi… a lot of ecchi.

Also, being a new platform, it does not have the large number of titles that Crunchyroll does, but that may change over time and the acquisition of more franchises by Anime Onegai, which also has a commitment to dubbing studios to Make your content regionalized.

Which one is better and which one to hire?

Both services are designed for different types of audiences. Also, Anime Onegai’s competitive disadvantages make it offer a lower price and that can bring many other fans closer to animes that they could not otherwise legally enjoy.

Its great plus is the dubbing section, something that little by little all the participants in the region, from Netflix to Vix, have in mind when it comes to streaming. However, the great relationship that the anime fan has with dubbed content can attract a good subscriber base.

Hiring one or the other will depend on both the amount of annual money you want to spend and the type of anime content you want to see and the way you want to experience it. However, as a more complete experience Crunchyroll has the upper hand; while Anime Onegai is a good option if you don’t want to spend so much and want to experiment with its proposal.

