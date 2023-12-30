The XXXVII edition of the San Silvestre de Chía Race will have on the starting line, this Sunday, December 31, four champions, who in previous versions have added eight victories in total.

To start, the current champions, Angie Orjuela and Iván González, Both from Team Porvenir, they will seek to defend the victories achieved last year, when Colombia won again in both branches after four years.

For Iván, current national champion of 5,000 and 10,000 meters, that was his first victory in the traditional race. Chia, while Angie She achieved her fourth win, third in a row, as she has been the champion since 2020, and had also won in 2018.

In 2019 the winner was Carolina Tabares, who will also run this Sunday in the San Silvestre de Chía, in search of a new victory for the Colombians, who have not lost since 2017, the year in which the Peruvian won Zaida Meneses.

On the men's side, in addition to Ivanwill also be at the starting line for the elite category race, the Ecuadorian Cristian Vasconez, winner in 2020 and 2021, and is emerging as one of the favorites to win again in Chía.

However, they will have, among other rivals, the Kenyans Paul Kipkemoi and Joseph Kiprono Kiptum, who have been winning in several national races this season. Among the internationals we must also take into account names like those of the Chilean Carlos Diaz and the Peruvian Rene Champi.

Among the locals, Colombia will also have a luxury lot, headed by the medalists of the National Games Nicolás Herrera, from the Asics Elite Team, and Rubén Barbosa, from Bogotá, as well as Adrián Flórez, from the Porvenir team, and Cristian Moreno, also from the Asics Elite Team, among others.

This group of athletes, who will compete for a prize pool that exceeds 75 million pesos, will tour the streets of the Cundinamarca municipality, from the Coliseo de la Luna, where the starting point of the event will be, and the main park of Chía, where the arrival point will be installed again, after three years.

The program of the test will begin at 7:00 in the morning with the walk for the elderly, and then give way to the children's categories and close with the race of the elite, who will do a 10 km route, from the 11:30 a.m.

