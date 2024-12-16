Eight appealing and varied plans to take advantage of the Christmas holidays in Murcia

Endearing walks among the stalls of the craft markets typical of these dates, Christmas light shows to the rhythm of the usual Christmas carols, visiting the large Christmas fir trees decorated with their balls and figurines or contemplating them with a cup of chocolate in your hands to warm your body, do family crafts in the middle of the street, ice skate, or experience these parties on the beach.

These are just some of the plans that we can enjoy in the Region of Murcia during these Christmas holidays. If you live in one of the municipalities of this community or have a few days off but have not yet decided on a destination, take note. The Region offers very attractive day and weekend plans.

A garden of dreams, in Murcia

The programming Christmas in the capital of the Region includes more than a thousand activities. Storytelling, exhibitions, plays, concerts, folklore, gastronomy, cinema and fashion come together on these dates in an offer for all tastes and ages. But, without a doubt, one of the protagonists of Christmas in the city is its garden of dreamswhich has been installed in the Malecón Botanical Garden, at the entrance to the capital and which can be enjoyed until next January 4.

Open every day from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. It is a walk where the protagonists are allegories of winter, the sea and flowers, with fantastic animals, fairies and elves, with a show of lights, bubbles, smoke and snow.

If you are in the capital during these dates, you can also enjoy some musicals such as The Adventure of Mogwli, from January 2 to 4 at the Romea Theateror a few days before, on Thursday, December 26, the ballet ‘The Butterfly Forest’, in the Murcia Cultural Center Mediterranean Foundation.

Furthermore, if you go with children, they will like to listen to the Christmas Carol that is projected every day in the capital’s Glorieta de España, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., starring the City Hall clockmaker and a Christmas angel.

A plan for Harry Potter fans

If you know by heart all the secrets of JK Rowling’s saga and you don’t miss an event related to Hogwarts, you’re in luck. The show arrives in Molina de Segura ‘From Muggle to wizard’“which combines magic and fantasy to transport the public to a world of wonder and amazement,” the company explains.

The event – for the whole family – is scheduled for Saturday, December 28 at the Villa de Molina Theater – at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – in the city of Molina de Segura.





Get away from the light and the carols

There are also those who prefer to get away from the lights, Christmas trees and Christmas carols a little. Or, at least, have the opportunity to do so on time. If what you really want is to live an adventure and breathe fresh air, you can also do it by traveling one of the routes offered by the coastal or inland landscapes of the Region.

He Ricote Valleyone of the most emblematic natural treasures of the community, is a perfect space to get lost for a few days during these dates and take a day trip or stay in one of its rural establishments and choose one of the routes that run along the River Segura and its leafy orchards, in which the trace of an Arab past has remained present.

Don’t forget to make a stop in its picturesque towns, Blanca, Ulea, Ojós or Villanueva del Río Segura, where you can also taste its delicious cuisine.

If you are traveling with children, a very fun plan to do in this environment is a hiking route with donkeys with Burrutica: “A journey in which attendees travel on foot along the river bank paths as the muleteers have done for centuries, but now the animals cannot support loads of up to 200 kilos and the donkeys – rescued – walk without load, or as a backpack or a child a lot.”





Christmas, on the beach

For those who feel like the ‘grinch’, there are also endless possibilities on the beach. An option that you will surely get right is with a visit to the Calblanque National Parkbetween Cabo de Palos and Portmán Bay. With a mountain landscape and spectacular beaches, walking through this environment in winter is a real joy and an invitation to disconnect between its coves of golden dunes, the salt flats and the massifs, enjoying its flora and fauna, in which the flamingos, fartets or storks.

The Calblanque Regional Park is also a witness to the mining activity that once took place in the Sierra de Cartagena until the mid-20th century and which is evident in many of the tourist routes that can be taken in the surrounding area.

If you dare to visit the area, we recommend that you drop by the Las Cobaticas Visitor Centerwhere they will give you all the information you need about the area and the routes you can take, such as the one that runs from Playa Larga to the Punta Negra viewpoint, or the circular path to Cabezo de la Fuente.

If so much disconnection ends up overwhelming you and you are left wanting Christmas plans, about twenty minutes by car you arrive at La Manga and a little further away you find the port city of Cartagena, which has prepared a christmas program very complete with concerts, musical and dance shows, parades, craft workshops, cinema or routes through the city’s nativity scenes.