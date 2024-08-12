Over the years the approach to the subject has certainly become more inclusive, but it is also true that It is the nature of role-playing games to open up to players as much as possible. right there where in theory they are called to play a certain role.

Put more simply, the Dragon Age: The Veilguard editor will do what many modern editors allow you to do, designed to give players the ability to create characters that are as close to their tastes as possible. Want a white character with blonde hair and blue eyes? You can do that. Want a black character with green eyes and a scar on their face? Ditto. Want a female character? No problem. To each their own, one might say.

Yesterday the news emerged that Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s character creation system will be “more inclusive” . Translated into very simple words, it will allow anyone to create the character you want overcoming some of the limitations of the editor in Dragon Age Inquisition, released in 2014, which was a bit lacking in the rendering of certain skin tones.

Preventive sentencing

Generally speaking, it would make no sense to talk about such a feature, given how widespread it is in the genre. Let’s think for example about what can be done with the editors of Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur’s Gate III or Starfield, just to mention very well-known and relatively recent examples. So, BioWare simply adapted to the competition. After all, video games are now global products, which can be purchased in Japan as in the USA, in Norway as in Argentina. It makes sense, therefore, that at least in customization everyone has their own, especially where there is no need for main characters with well-defined traits for narrative purposes.

Yet the news that The Veilguard will have an editor similar to dozens of others has been badly received by a certain fringe of gamers, so much so that some are talking about not wanting to buy the game precisely because of its “inclusiveness”.

Of course the controversy always has the same root. According to many BioWare would have bowed to woke culture. The connection that is made is easy to understand: Corinne Busche, the director of The Veilguard, who presents herself as “Queerosexual Gendermancer” on social media and who has said in the past that the game will be essentially “queer”, has long been the target of attacks by the more radical community, who simply for her presence in the team He started to sink Veilguard before he even saw him move.. The editor is therefore just another pretext for a clash that has much deeper roots and that, as has happened in other cases, risks polluting the discourse around the work and the critical debate on it. The risk, in these cases, is that the final quality ends up counting for nothing, where appreciating or denigrating it will have a purely political / opportunistic value. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen, but the signs are really all there.