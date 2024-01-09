Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2024 – 23:13

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said this Tuesday (9) that the government has resources this year to pay minimum salaries for health, education and invest in housing policies.

“We will meet the education and health standards. We will have a lot of resources for infrastructure, for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program,” he said in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, from the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC).

According to the minister, the scholarship payment to low-income high school students to stay at school.

Simone Tebet also highlighted that with the changes approved last year, such as the tax reform, she is a “little more optimistic” compared to the financial market regarding the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2024. For the minister, it is possible “to bet that Brazil will grow above 2%”, contrary to the 1.5% estimated by the market.

