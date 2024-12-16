RTVE surprised this year by announcing the presenters of the Campanadas. David Broncano and Lalachus They will be in charge of welcoming 2025 on the public network after the success of ‘La Revuelta’.

In this way, RTVE has once again left out the most important night of the year Anne Igartiburuthe presenter who has given the Chimes the most times on the public network. And the communicator has welcomed the new year from Puerta del Sol on twenty occasions.

However, RTVE wanted to reward this year the good audience data for ‘La Revuelta’ and let its presenter, David Broncano, and the show’s star comedian, Lalachus, be in charge of taking the grapes with the viewers.

The news, however, unleashed a wave of attacks and insults on social networks against Lalachus for his physique. The comedian came out against the criticism last week. “There are people worried that the balcony will fall due to my weight…” he joked with Broncano last Wednesday.









The collaborator of ‘La Revuelta’ ironically thanked people for their concern about her health. «I am very happy. That she is fat? Yeah? Nooo Do you know what I’m also fat…? “I have a very fat daddy, which is where I have spent all the criticism these days,” he assured.

However, Lalachus later became serious and wanted to settle the matter: “Simply say that There is and will be no one in the holy world and in the universe “That I can take away a minimum of excitement about being with this gentleman presenting the Chimes on Spanish Television.”

Anne Igartiburu gives her opinion on the criticism of Lalachus

This Sunday, precisely, Anne Igartiburu wanted to speak out on this issue. But first, the presenter made her opinion clear about the choice of Broncano and Lalachus as presenters of the Chimes. “It’s a couple”stated the communicator in ‘D Corazón’.

Anne later attacked those who have criticized the ‘La Revuelta’ comedian for her physique. «Intolerable all the hate that Lalachus is receiving online. “Impressive, this has no name,” he said.

At that time, Javier de Hoyos, collaborator of ‘D Corazón’, criticized that “men are not questioned about their physique but women are always questioned.” However, Anne wanted to point this out: “There have been two men who have been questioned: once when I presented with Jose Motathat they had to put an attic, and again with Imanol Arias, with the toupee.

The presenter claimed to have never felt pressure because of her physique and wanted to defend the comedian: “Do you know what makes them angry? That Lalachus is a genius, she has great talent, she is a real aunt…”

«It is very good to bring to light this issue that marks the present and future of many girls and boys (…) The message of Lalachus is very important“said Anne, in reference to the defense that the comedian made in ‘La Revuelta’.

All the collaborators of ‘D Corazón’ were in favor of the choice of presenters for the RTVE Campanadas, except José Manuel Parada. «I would have loved the novelty of David Broncano and the seniority of Anne Igartiburua wonderful couple. “I want to be free to say it,” said the collaborator.

However, Anne came out against Parada’s opinion, assuring that “there are many already behind it, it is already accomplished, check,” and stressed: “Parejón. We must also remember that there is a fantastic chemistry between them, which is essential to present the Chimes or any other team work, and It’s going to be very pretty and it’s going to be very good.».