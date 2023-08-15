Colombia will participate in the budapest world cupwhich will take place from August 19 to 27, with a group of 15 athletes, including Eider Arevalo, the only one on the payroll who has been champion in a world athletics championship.

The Bogotá athlete obtained the gold medal in the 20 km walk of the London World Cup 2017 and was the best Colombian in the last World Cup event, which took place in Oregon (United States) in 2022, when he placed eighth in the 35 km, when he achieved the current national mark for the distance (2:25:21).

The objective

In addition to Eider, the other two world and Olympic medalists are Anthony Zambranosilver in the 2019 Doha World Cup and in the Tokyo Olympics, in the 400 meter dash, and Lorraine Arenas, silver medalist in the 20 km walk in Tokyo 2020 and also a world youth medalist, with a bronze in Barcelona 2012.

This will be the fourth participation of Eider in a world championship for seniors, who debuts as an athlete of the Asics Elite Team and who was also a finalist in Beijing 2015, when he finished seventh. In addition, he was crowned youth world champion, in Barcelona 2012.

The Colombian athlete has been concentrating for several days on Czech Republicin search of the best form, which allows him to fight again to be in the group of finalists.

Éider Arévalo is a medalist walker, is part of Team Colombia and will represent the country in Paris 2024

“We chose the Czech Republic because we had already been here on previous occasions and we have always trained very well, because it is a very calm place. Also, the weather conditions are very similar to what we are going to experience in Budapest,” Eider said.

Open the competition

Arévalo will be the first Colombian to compete in the World Cup, next Saturday, August 19, when the curtain opens. Budapest 2023, with the test of the 20-kilometer march for men, at 8:50 in the morning (1:50 am from Colombia).

“The main competition will be the 20 km, but the idea is to do the two tests, the 20 and the 35 km, for now we have to think about that day and then recover to face the 35 km (five days later, the August 24)”, added the Asics Elite Team athlete.

“Several walkers around the world are using this Asics brand and with very good results. I feel very good and we hope to make a good debut in this new world championship, one more of many that we have, thank God”, yearns for the Colombian athlete.

Esteban Soto and Eider Arevalo.

On the first day of the World Cup, next Saturday, August 19, they will also compete Martha Valeria Araujo, at the start of the heptathlon, with the first four tests (100 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and the 200 meter); Natalia Linares, in the long jump classifications; Geiner Moreno, in the triple jump classifications, and Ronald Longain the heats of the 100-meter dash.

